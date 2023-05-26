Share
Singer Celine Dion performs on the opening night of her world tour "Courage" at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019.
Singer Celine Dion performs on the opening night of her world tour "Courage" at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019. (Alice Chiche / AFP via Getty Images)

Celine Dion Cancels Entire Tour as She Battles Rare Medical Disorder: 'I'm So Sorry'

 By The Associated Press  May 26, 2023 at 7:38am
Celine Dion has canceled all of her scheduled tour dates, through April 2024, as she continues treatment for a rare neurological disorder.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” the 55-year-old Canadian singer said in a statement on social media. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.

A total of 42 European dates have been canceled, including stops in the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Austria, England, Scotland and Ireland.

Earlier this year, Dion said Stiff-Person Syndrome was causing spasms that affected her ability to walk and sing.

“Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said.

Stiff-Person Syndrome causes rigid muscles and painful muscle spasms, which can be triggered by such things as loud noises or light touch.

The cause isn’t known, but it is thought to be an autoimmune disorder. Severe cases can cause difficulty walking and hunched posture.

Dion, who has five Grammy Awards and two Academy Awards, is the best-selling female recording artist of all time, with hits such as “I’m Alive” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

