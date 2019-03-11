SECTIONS
Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2018 file photo, Chance the Rapper, right, and Kirsten Corley appear during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs in Chicago. The Chicago-based rapper tied the knot with Corley. He posted photos on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday, March 11, 2019. (AP Photo/David Banks, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 1:56pm
Modified March 11, 2019 at 2:28pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chance the Rapper tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony.

The Chicago-based rapper posted several photos of him and Kirsten Corley on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday. He captioned his photos with him sporting a white tuxedo with black pants and her wearing a strapless white dress writing “The Bennetts.”

Reports say the couple married in Newport Beach, California on Saturday.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, shared another photo of him with Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin.

Last week, Chance the Rapper posted a story on social media of how he met Corley when he was 9-years-old at his mother’s office party. He called their marriage “destiny.”

