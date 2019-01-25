Chepngetich wins Dubai Marathon in 3rd fastest women’s time

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya ran the third fastest time for a woman in winning the Dubai Marathon on Friday.

Chepngetich crossed the line in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 8 seconds, beating the course record by more than two minutes.

Only Paula Radcliffe and Mary Keitany have run a women’s marathon quicker.

Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia finished in second place in 2:17.41, the fourth fastest time ever.

In the men’s race, Getaneh Molla of Ethiopia also broke the course record in his first marathon to win in 2:03.34. He became the sixth fastest marathon runner.

