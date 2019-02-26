‘Chicago’ dramas do big business for NBC

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Producer Dick Wolf’s factory of Chicago dramas is becoming increasingly important for NBC.

The Nielsen company said both “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Fire” scored their highest ratings in nearly two years last week with crossover episodes where they shared casts. “Chicago Med” actually had the biggest audience of the triumvirate with 9.1 million viewers, although the other two were close behind.

All three shows were among the 11 most-watched programs on prime-time television last week. After the finale of “America’s Got Talent Champions” last week, they were the most popular programs on NBC.

The Oscars led ABC to a weekly win in the ratings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.