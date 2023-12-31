Share
UFC Legend Announces Return to the Octagon

 By The Associated Press  December 31, 2023 at 1:18pm
Conor McGregor announced Sunday he’s returning to the octagon for a fight against Michael Chandler on June 29 in Las Vegas.

McGregor made the announcement in a video posted to his X account.

A UFC spokesperson did not confirm or deny the fight.

The 35-year-old McGregor, who hasn’t fought in the octagon since 2021, appeared to be at a restaurant drinking a glass of wine in the video. He said the bout would be in the middleweight (185-pound) class.

“Ladies and gentlemen, happy new year to you all,” McGregor says in the video. “I’d like to announce the return date for myself, the notorious Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time, will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week.”

McGregor previously held UFC titles in the 145-pound and 155-pound classes. His last UFC match on July 10, 2021, was a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier after McGregor broke his leg.

McGregor and the 37-year-old Chandler have coached against each other on “The Ultimate Fighter” television series.

Chandler posted Sunday on social media in response to McGregor’s announcement.

“I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest and your best,” Chandler wrote. “185 would look good on me.”

