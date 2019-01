Cruise ship freed from beneath rail bridge on Hudson River

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — An unoccupied Hudson River cruise ship that broke loose from its moorings amid rising water and ice jams has been freed from beneath a rail bridge in Albany, New York.

The four-deck Captain J.P. III cruise ship and six other vessels drifted downriver from Troy toward Albany early Friday, temporarily closing five vehicle bridges during morning rush hour.

The 300-foot cruise vessel was stuck for hours beneath a railroad bridge connecting Albany and Rensselaer, prompting Amtrak to reduce speeds over the span. Two Coast Guard ice-breaking cutters and two commercial tug boats worked to pull it free.

The Coast Guard says the ship was freed around 3:30 p.m. and towed back north to Troy. The Coast Guard says all other vessels that drifted downriver were also secured by Friday afternoon.

