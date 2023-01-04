Parler Share
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills gestures toward the crowd during the third quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Isaiah Vazquez / Getty Images)

Damar Hamlin's Representative Says Family Is 'Elated' After Latest News from Doctors

 By The Associated Press  January 4, 2023 at 8:47am
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday.

“We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney told The Associated Press by phone. He said he was unable to go into further detail on Hamlin’s status at the request of his family not to provide specifics.

On Tuesday, the Bills said Hamlin was under sedation and listed in critical condition.

Rooney said Hamlin’s family was staying positive and buoyed by the outpouring of support the Bills player has received since his heart stopped and he was resuscitated on the field before being loaded into an ambulance and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“They are elated right now,” Rooney said. “Damar is still their first concern. But for them, they always look at how they can turn a somewhat troubling situation into a good one. The bounce back from this, for him and his family is going to be incredible.”

Conversation