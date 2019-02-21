SECTIONS
Democratic group to spend $100M targeting 2020 battlegrounds

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 11:39am
Modified February 21, 2019 at 1:02pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A major Democratic group plans to spend at least $100 million in battleground states during the 2020 election in hopes of denying President Donald Trump a second term.

Surveys conducted by Priorities USA suggest Trump is vulnerable in many of the same Rust Belt states that sealed his victory in 2016, such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, as well as Florida.

They say antipathy toward Hillary Clinton drove some traditional Democratic voters to Trump, or to third party candidates like Jill Stein. Others did not vote.

Priorities wants to drive turnout by targeting those disaffected voters while pushing a narrative that Trump’s actions in office have benefited the rich at the expense of average Americans.

Priorities, one of the largest outside Democratic groups, announced the plan on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

