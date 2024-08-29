Share
News

Democrats Get Bad News in Battleground Georgia

 By The Associated Press  August 29, 2024 at 11:03am
Share

Georgia voters are likely to be able to choose from five candidates for president after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday put Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz back on the ballot.

Raffensperger, an elected Republican, overruled findings made last week by an administrative law judge that removed West and De la Cruz. West is running as an independent. De la Cruz is the nominee of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, but has qualified as an independent in Georgia.

However, Raffensperger upheld Judge Michael Malihi’s finding that Green Party nominee Jill Stein should be barred from ballots.

Challenges to independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were dismissed as moot after Kennedy sent papers to Georgia on Monday to officially withdraw his name. Kennedy last week said he was suspending his campaign, withdrawing from the ballot in the most competitive states and endorsing Republican Donald Trump.

Democrats who are trying to knock West and De la Cruz off the ballot could appeal the decision, but time is running short. Georgia mails out military and overseas ballots starting September 17th.

Trending:
Ukraine Hit with Devastating Loss After Key Soldier Dies in American-Made Aircraft: Report

If the decisions stand, Georgia voters will have five choices for president — Trump, West, De la Cruz, Democrat Kamala Harris and Libertarian Chase Oliver. It would be the first time since 1948 that Georgians would have more than four choices for president. Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians automatically qualify for elections in Georgia.

Democrats legally challenged West, De la Cruz, Kennedy and Stein, seeking to block candidates who could siphon votes from Harris after Joe Biden won Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020.

Malihi had agreed with arguments made by the state Democratic Party that petitions for independent candidates must be filed in the name of the 16 presidential electors, and not the candidates themselves, citing a change made to Georgia law in 2017.

But Raffensperger, who makes the final decision, said one petition in De la Cruz’s or West’s name met the requirements of both state law and a 2016 court decision that limits the state to requiring only 7,500 signatures on a petition for statewide office. Counties have found that De la Cruz and West each collected more than the required 7,500 signatures.

Georgia is one of several states where Democrats and allied groups have filed challenges to third-party and independent candidates. Republicans in Georgia intervened, seeking to keep all the candidates on the ballot.

The Green Party had hoped to use a new Georgia law awarding a ballot place to candidates of a party that qualifies in at least 20 other states to put Jill Stein’s name before Georgia voters. But Raffensperger agreed with Malihi that the party has not proved that it has qualified in at least 20 other states.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Democrats Get Bad News in Battleground Georgia
Steelworkers Vow to Keep 'US Steel US Owned' as Foreign Giant Gobbles Up American Industry
Suspected Tornado Derails 43 Train Cars in US Heartland
World Health Organization Announces Gaza Fighting Will Be Paused for Vaccine Administration
Postmaster General Urges Americans to 'Vote Early' if Using Mail-in Ballots
See more...

Conversation