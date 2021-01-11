Login
Discovery of Pipe Bombs at RNC and DNC Overshadowed by Capitol Incursion

Dawn breaks at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 11, 2021.J. Scott Applewhite / APDawn breaks at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 11, 2021. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published January 11, 2021 at 2:10pm
As supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, federal agents were working at the same time to detonate two pipe bombs found just blocks away at the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees.

The focus on the riot shifted public attention away from the explosives threat — which experts say remains a primary concern for law enforcement ahead of next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

It was around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday when agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to the Republican National Committee’s office after a pipe bomb was found outside.

About 30 minutes later, as the agents and bomb technicians were still investigating at the RNC, another call came in for a second, similar explosive device found at the Democratic National Committee headquarters nearby.

The two explosive devices were very similar, and both were about a foot long with end caps and wiring that appeared to be attached to a timer, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.

Investigators are still examining the devices and their components to determine the specific compounds inside the pipe bombs, but they both appeared to contain an unknown powder and some metal, the officials said.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators so far have few clues to go on — and the chaos from the riot at the Capitol didn’t make their job any easier.

They’ve released only a grainy image of a potential suspect from a surveillance camera. The image shows the person in a gray sweatshirt with a hood pulled over their head and a face mask, black pants and black gloves carrying a bag or suitcase.

Are you concerned about a possible attack in Washington?

Separately, while responding to calls about suspicious packages on Wednesday, U.S. Capitol police officers discovered a suspicious red pickup truck with Alabama license plates near the Capitol, noticing the handle of a firearm on the passenger seat, officials said.

Officers ran the truck’s plates and called in a bomb squad to investigate. When they searched the vehicle, they found a rifle, loaded magazines and 11 Molotov cocktails made out of Mason jars and rags.

Prosecutors described the items as something like “homemade napalm bombs” and arrested the truck’s owner, Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, Alabama. They said Coffman is not suspected of leaving the bombs at the Republican and Democratic national committees.

With more protests planned and Biden’s inauguration a little more than a week away, law enforcement officials are concerned about the potential for additional bomb threats or attacks on so-called soft targets in Washington, like museums and government buildings that don’t have full security infrastructure like the White House does.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







