Raw Video: Dem Rep Accused of Assaulting ICE Officer as 3 Dems Try Breaching Detention Facility

Every day, unpatriotic Democrats show the world that they’re violent thugs who prioritize criminal illegal aliens over law-abiding Americans.

On Friday, Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey was caught on video assaulting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers while trying to storm an ICE detention facility with three other Democrats.

Among them were Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Reps. Robert Menendez Jr. and Bonnie Watson Coleman.

On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security released footage of the brawl, which showed the hulking McIver shoving ICE officers at the Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark.

At one point, she aggressively elbowed one officer and threw a fist at another.

🚨WATCH: US Congresswoman, LaMonica McIver (wearing a red blazer), storms the gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center ASSAULTING an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/4Q1deds1tl — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 10, 2025

In a statement, the DHS said McIver and her accomplices tried to break into the center while violent illegal aliens were being bused in.

“Today, as a bus of detainees was entering the security gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center, a group of protestors, including two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility,” the agency said.

DHS pointed out that the illegal aliens being housed at the center include murderers, rapists, suspected terrorists, and gangsters.

Tricia McLaughlin, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at DHS, torched the Democrats inciting the melee for endangering public safety.

“Members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond a bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and detainees at risk,” McLaughlin said in the statement.

“Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility,” she added.

In a Fox News interview, McLaughlin vowed to drop the hammer on the lawless Democrats.

WATCH: @DHSgov vows to drop the hammer — torches Democrats over ICE “body-slamming, body-ramming,” saying call it what you want… it’s still “assault.” pic.twitter.com/4HxX7onZvD — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 12, 2025

Meanwhile, McIver laughably claimed she was merely at the detention center to “conduct oversight.”

In response, DHS slapped down her disingenuous explanation, noting that members of Congress “cannot break the law in the name of ‘oversight.’ All members and staff need to comply with facility rules, procedures, and instructions from ICE personnel on site.”

Members of Congress cannot break the law in the name of “oversight.” All members and staff need to comply with facility rules, procedures, and instructions from ICE personnel on site. ICE facility visitation guidelines for Congressional members and staff: https://t.co/jUCZ7rI4at pic.twitter.com/E8HFLcrEKT — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 11, 2025

Under ICE guidelines, members of Congress are allowed to make surprise visits, and ICE is required to grant them entry.

However, that does not mean politicians can cavalierly attack ICE officers if there’s a misunderstanding or a delay in entry proceedings.

The bottom line is, there is no excuse for LaMonica McIver’s violent actions.

It is unfitting and unacceptable for a congresswoman to behave like a WWE villain while advocating on behalf of criminal foreign nationals who aren’t supposed to be here in the first place.

For the umpteenth time, anyone who illegally crosses the U.S. border is a criminal who has violated federal immigration laws. The government can and should detain and then deport these illegal aliens.

Members of Congress are supposed to represent the people of their respective districts — not foreign nationals who defy U.S. laws and expect to be housed and fed on the taxpayers’ dime.

This should not be a partisan issue. Any politician who advocates on behalf of illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens and lawful residents is not a patriot — at the very least they should be primaried.

