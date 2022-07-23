Share
Top White House Doctor Believes He's Pinpointed Joe Biden's Exact Illness

 By The Associated Press  July 23, 2022 at 9:24am
President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test on Thursday, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.

The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it is believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden’s condition that the president’s earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become “less troublesome.”

O’Connor’s earlier notes did not mention the sore throat or body aches.

Biden’s vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, “remain entirely normal,” and his oxygen saturation levels are “excellent” with “no shortness of breath at all,” the doctor wrote.

O’Connor said the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Biden’s treatment plan “in any way.”

Biden has been isolating in the White House residence since he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

Administration officials have emphasized that his symptoms are mild because he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.

During a virtual meeting with economic advisers on Friday, Biden was hoarse but insisted, “I feel much better than I sound.”

Is Paxlovid an effective treatment for COVID-19?

In his previous update on Biden’s health, O’Connor said the president had an elevated temperature of 99.4 on Thursday evening, but it returned to normal after he took Tylenol.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

