Share
News
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis is taken off the field on a cart during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis is taken off the field on a cart during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. (Alex Menendez / AP)

Dolphins Provide Huge Update on Daewood Davis

 By The Associated Press  August 27, 2023 at 8:42am
Share

Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from a Jacksonville hospital Sunday morning after he was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Miami’s preseason game against the Jaguars Saturday night.

The Dolphins announced Sunday that Davis will travel back to South Florida with the team.

Davis was trying to catch a pass from James Blackman in the fourth quarter when he took a hard hit from Jacksonville’s Dequan Jackson, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Davis remained down on the field motionless, was carted off in an immobilized position and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The Dolphins later updated that Davis, who is from Hollywood, Florida, was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities.

After Davis was carted off, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson spoke on the field and agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading 31-18.

Trending:
Breaking: Mass Shooting Leads to Multiple Fatalities at Dollar General Store

“The emotional roller coaster was real just because there was a lot of guys in the game, including himself, that people, really his teammates, were pumped for — to be in the game and get opportunities to make plays,” McDaniel said after the game.

“And there’s not really a playbook for things of that nature. You could see in the collective faces of both teams their mind wasn’t on playing football at all. So (I) thought it was inappropriate to play football.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Dolphins Provide Huge Update on Daewood Davis
Horrifying Moment at Daytona Speedway, Racer's Car Rolls a Dozen Times in Brutal NASCAR Crash
Air Disaster Kills Three Warplane Pilots
Hundreds of Firefighters, Aircraft Struggle to Contain Wildfires
Multiple Casualties After V-22 Osprey Carrying 23 Marines Crashes Onto Indigenous-Owned Foreign Island
See more...

Conversation