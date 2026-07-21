State Department Links Cuban Government to Decades of Left-Wing American Activism – Including George Floyd Riots

From the time of the Castro regime and beyond, Cuba has extended long, subversive fingers in the United States, according to a new State Department report.

“For more than six decades, the Cuban regime has been the leading sponsor of radical leftism and Third Worldism in the United States,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X.

Rubio is the son of Cuban emigres.

“The State Department is exposing the full history of Cuban espionage and subversion in our country. The American people deserve to know,” he posted.

For more than six decades, the Cuban regime has been the leading sponsor of radical leftism and Third Worldism in the United States. The State Department is exposing the full history of Cuban espionage and subversion in our country. The American people deserve to know.… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 20, 2026

Cuba has been staggering under the weight of an American ban on Venezuelan oil in recent months.

In a presentation last week to a global forum on left-wing terrorism, Rubio noted, “The Cuban regime’s sprawling intelligence and ideological network helped to build the far-left in our country and in our hemisphere, and it remains inextricably linked to the far-left groups and movements across and beyond the West,” according to comments posted on the State Department website.

The report from the State Department builds upon that claim, contending that “the Cuban regime has waged a sustained campaign of subversion against the United States.”

“It is a campaign that has infiltrated the highest reaches of the U.S. government, recruited and cultivated generations of American activists, backed an unprecedented wave of left-wing terrorism on American soil, and carried out one of the most durable and damaging foreign intelligence penetrations in American history,” the report said.

“The Cuban campaign against America is unique. It is irregular and covert — even at the peak of its military power, Havana never possessed the capacity to defeat the United States in a conventional armed conflict,” the report continued.

“Instead, the Cubans perfected a new model for a long war of attrition, organized around espionage, infiltration, sabotage, proxy networks, and a revolutionary infrastructure designed to turn America against itself,” the report added.

“The specific and peculiar form of Marxism that the Cuban government helped to develop and seed was uniquely fitted for this purpose,” the report said, observing, “Since the 1960s, the regime has served as the beating heart of a new and distinct kind of Marxism, forged around an overriding resentment and fundamental hatred of the United States and the broader West.”

The report noted that while Cuba’s internal policies have produced nothing but failure, its campaign to erode America from within has been successful on the “ideological battlefront.”

“Many of the most significant upheavals in recent American political history — from the George Floyd riots to the rise of Antifa to the explosion of pro-terrorist activism on American college campuses — can be linked, in some way, shape or form to Cuban influence,” the report said.

The report noted the “Cuban regime’s gleeful support of the George Floyd uprisings.”

“As protests and riots swept American cities in the summer of 2020, Cuban state media and officials issued daily commentary portraying the United States as a systemically racist country morally unfit to criticize Cuba’s human-rights record,” the report said.

The report added that since Fidel Castro’s takeover of Cuba in 1959, it has embraced the “novel and insidious method of persuading the children of the West to turn against their own inheritance. “

“And in the institutions of the modern American left — in its universities and its nonprofits, its street movements and its media — that campaign has enjoyed a success its founders could scarcely have imagined. The regime’s method was never primarily premised on kinetic warfare, although it was not above utilizing violence and terror when it suited its interests. It was subtler, and far more dangerous: to attack the United States not from without but from within — to turn Americans into instruments of their own nation’s undoing,” the report said.

The report said Cuba “serves as the connective tissue of a broader anti-American coalition, a staging ground where the ambitions of Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran converge with the radical movements operating inside our own borders.”

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