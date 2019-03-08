SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Don’t fall back on springing time forward this weekend

Graphic to be used as a reminder to turn clocks forward one hour; 1c x 1 1/4 inches; 46.5 mm x 31 mm;

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 8:07am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s no time like the present to watch the shifting sands of the hourglass foretell the inevitable forward march of time.

It’s time again to abide by the old adage to spring forward (though it’s not yet spring) and mark the shift from standard to daylight saving time. The change occurs at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across most of the United States, so set your clocks an hour ahead before going to bed Saturday night.

Daylight will begin to last longer into the evening, but the sun will take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 3.

TRENDING: Conservatives Band Together Against Dems’ Election Bill, Call It ‘The Ultimate Fantasy of the Left’

___

Online:

National Institute of Standards and Technology: http://tinyurl.com/jm8zoum

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Bill Shine resigns White House communications post
Woman sentenced in UK court for female genital mutilation
Officials: Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson has resigned
House approves sweeping ethics, election overhaul package
E-cigarette maker accuses Reynolds of patent infringement
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×