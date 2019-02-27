Dozens buried by landslide at unlicensed Indonesia gold mine

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Dozens of people are believed buried by a landslide at an unlicensed gold mine in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province, the national disaster agency said Wednesday.

The agency said one person is confirmed dead and at least 13 injured.

“It is estimated that as many as 60 people are buried under landslide and rock material,” the agency’s statement said, quoting a local emergency response official.

The mine collapsed on Tuesday evening due to unstable soil and the large number of mining holes, it said.

Dangerous informal mining operations are commonplace in Indonesia.

TRENDING: Bongino Blasts AOC over $52K Salary for Staffers: ‘She’s NOT Paying This “Living Wage,” You Are’

Police, search and rescue agency workers, military and Indonesian Red Cross personnel are involved in the rescue effort.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.