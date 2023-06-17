Share
News
The woman was first declared dead June 9, but woke up and started knocking on the lid of her coffin at her wake, startling mourners.
The woman was first declared dead June 9, but woke up and started knocking on the lid of her coffin at her wake, startling mourners. (DIGIcal photo illustration / Getty Images)

Shock Twist in Case of Woman Who Woke Up at Her Own Funeral - 7 Days Later, Family Gets Even Nastier Surprise

 By The Associated Press  June 17, 2023 at 11:53am
Share

A 76-year-old woman who had been declared dead and surprised her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake earlier this month has died after seven days in intensive care, her family said Saturday.

Gilberto Barbera Montoya, the woman’s son, told The Associated Press that doctors at the state hospital where she was rushed after the incident said that she died on Friday evening.

Ecuador’s health ministry confirmed in a statement that Bella Montoya died from an ischemic stroke after spending a week in intensive care.

It added that Montoya had remained under “permanent surveillance,” but didn’t provide further information on the medical investigation surrounding the case.

Barbera Montoya said that he hadn’t yet received any report from the authorities on the medical explanation of what happened and warned that things “are not going to stay like this.”

Trending:
Prominent Trans Activist Sentenced to Life in Prison for 'Most Depraved Crime' Judge Has Ever Seen

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find disturbing.

He added that a sister of the deceased woman had formally complained about the incident, seeking to identify the doctor who declared her dead to begin with.

Would you sue the doctors responsible in this case?

Bella Montoya reportedly woke up and started knocking on her coffin lid June 9 after spending five hours inside the box at a funeral home in Babahoyo, about 129 miles southwest of Quito.

The remains of Montoya, who was a retired nurse, are back at the same funeral home where she woke up.

Her son told the AP that she will be buried at a public cemetery.

A technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates, the country’s ministry of health said last week.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Shock Twist in Case of Woman Who Woke Up at Her Own Funeral - 7 Days Later, Family Gets Even Nastier Surprise
Over a Month's Worth of Rain Falls in 24 Hours - 8 Dead, 19 Missing After the Catastrophic Storm
WNBA Considers Bending the Rules for Brittney Griner
ISIS-Linked Group Leaves Massive Body Count After Attack on School
'The Most Dangerous Man in America': Pentagon Papers Leaker Dies at 92
See more...

Conversation