SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Elon Musk ordered to tell judge why he’s not in contempt

FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Stock market regulators are asking a federal court to hold Musk in contempt for violating an agreement requiring him to have his tweets about key company information reviewed for potentially misleading claims. The request made Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in New York resurrects a dispute between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Musk that was supposed to have been resolved with a settlement reached five months ago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 9:23am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 9:26am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in New York is giving Tesla CEO Elon Musk until March 11 to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt of court.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan issued the order Tuesday. Securities regulators have asked that Musk be held in contempt for violating the terms of a settlement agreement.

The Securities and Exchange Commission sought the order after a Feb. 19 tweet from Musk about auto production numbers that wasn’t approved by a Tesla lawyer. Under a settlement approved by a judge last fall, Musk’s tweets must be approved by the lawyer if it’s possible they could influence the company’s stock price.

Contempt charges are typically brought against individuals who defy a court order. Musk faces potential punishment if he is found to be in contempt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Elon Musk ordered to tell judge why he’s not in contempt
Wisconsin woman pleads guilty to killing 3 infants in 1980s
The Latest: Powell: Farmers hurt by tariffs, other issues
Israeli spacecraft hits first snag on lunar voyage
Superintendent in public-defecation case upset with police
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×