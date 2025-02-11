European Union Threatens Trump Over Tariffs: 'Will Not Go Unanswered'

U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum “will not go unanswered,” European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed Tuesday, adding that they will trigger tough countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc.

The warning means iconic U.S. industries like bourbon, jeans and motorcycles should beware.

“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests,” von der Leyen said in a statement in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum on Monday.

“Tariffs are taxes — bad for business, worse for consumers,” von der Leyen said. “Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered — they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.”

The EU trade minister scheduled a first emergency video meeting on the bloc’s response Tuesday.

“It is also important that everyone sticks together. Difficult times require such full solidarity,” said Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland, who holds the EU Council presidency.

EU could target a range of U.S. exports from motorcycles to whiskey

Just as Trump imposed similar tariffs during his first presidency, the EU countermeasures could easily amount to those that were used to retaliate then if the measures come into force on March 12.

Bernd Lange, the chair of the European Parliament’s trade committee, warned that previous trade measures were only suspended and could legally be easily revived.

Do you think Trump will get the best of the European Union? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“When he starts again now, then we will, of course, immediately reinstate our countermeasures,” Lange told rbb24 German radio. ”Motorcycles, jeans, peanut butter, bourbon, whiskey and a whole range of products that of course also affect American exporters” would be targeted, he added.

The EU Commission, which negotiates trade relations on behalf of the bloc, said it is not clear what countermeasures would apply, but officials and observers have said they would target Republican states and traditionally strong U.S. exports.

In Germany, the EU’s largest economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament that “if the U.S. leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react united,” adding: “Ultimately, trade wars always cost both sides prosperity.”

European steel will be hard hit in trade war

European steel companies are bracing for losses.

“It will further worsen the situation of the European steel industry, exacerbating an already dire market environment,” said Henrik Adam, president of the Eurofer European Steel Association.

He said the EU could lose up to 3.7 million tons of steel exports. The United States is the second biggest export market for EU steel producers, representing 16% of the total EU steel exports. “Losing a significant part of these exports cannot be compensated by EU exports to other markets.”

Trump is hitting foreign steel and aluminum with a 25 percent tax in the hope that they will give local producers relief from intense global competition, allowing them to charge higher prices.

EU Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič said that the tariffs are “economically counterproductive, especially given the deeply integrated production chains established through our extensive transatlantic trade and investment ties.”

“We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers,” Šefčovič said, but added that “it is not our preferred scenario. We remain committed to constructive dialog. We stand ready for negotiations and to find mutually beneficial solutions where possible.”

The EU estimates that the trade volume between both sides stands at about $1.5 trillion, representing some 30 percent of global trade. “There is a lot at stake for both sides,” he told the EU legislature.

While the bloc has a substantial export surplus in goods, it says that is partly offset by the U.S. surplus in the trade of services.

The EU says that trade in goods reached 851 billion euros ($878 billion) in 2023, with a trade surplus of 156 billion euros ($161 billion) for the EU. Trade in services was worth 688 billion euros ($710 billion) with a trade deficit of 104 billion euros ($107 billion) for the EU.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.