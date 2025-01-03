Share
News
President Joe Biden, seen at a White House event Friday, issued an executive order blocking the sale of U.S. Steel to a Japanese company.
President Joe Biden, seen at a White House event Friday, issued an executive order blocking the sale of U.S. Steel to a Japanese company. (Anna Rose Layden / Getty Images)

White House Makes Glaring Error in Controversial US Steel Order

 By Randy DeSoto  January 3, 2025 at 1:17pm
Share

President Joe Biden issued an executive order Friday blocking the sale of U.S. Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel, citing national security and supply chain issues.

However, the president’s initial order was wrongly titled, pulling from an executive order he issued in May 2024 regarding blocking a company owned by Chinese investors purchasing land in Cheyenne, Wyoming, due to its proximity to a strategic missile base.

Biden’s order regarding the U.S. Steel purchase by Nippon was later updated with the correct title.

The White House also issued a statement from the president explaining his decision to block the acquisition.

“As I have said many times, steel production—and the steel workers who produce it—are the backbone of our nation.  A strong domestically owned and operated steel industry represents an essential national security priority and is critical for resilient supply chains,” he said.

“That is because steel powers our country: our infrastructure, our auto industry, and our defense industrial base. Without domestic steel production and domestic steel workers, our nation is less strong and less secure,” Biden added.

Biden cited his position as commander in chief under the Constitution and the 1950 Defense Production Act as his authority to block the acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel.

Is the Biden administration the most incompetent you have seen?

President-elect Donald Trump also opposed the sale, posting on Truth Social in early December, “I am totally against the once great and powerful U.S. Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan. Through a series of Tax Incentives and Tariffs, we will make U.S. Steel Strong and Great Again, and it will happen FAST!

“As President, I will block this deal from happening. Buyer Beware!!!”

Related:
Jill Biden Received Valuable Gifts from Ukraine and India, Report Shows

CNN reported that the United Steelworkers union strongly opposed the deal, fearing Nippon will close older mill facilities in Pennsylvania and Indiana and transfer production to U.S. Steel’s newer mini-mill operation in Texas.

The result will be lost union jobs, they argue.

U.S. Steel and Nippon issued a joint statement promising to challenge Biden’s executive order in court “to protect our legal rights.”

“Nippon Steel and U. S. Steel are confident that our transaction would revitalize communities that rely on American steel, including in Pennsylvania and Indiana, provide job security for American steelworkers, enhance the American steel supply chain, help America’s domestic steel industry compete more effectively with China and bolster national security,” the companies said.

“Nippon Steel is the only partner both willing and able to make the necessary investments – including at least $1 billion to Mon Valley Works [in Pennsylvania] and approximately $300 million to Gary Works [in Indiana] as a part of $2.7 billion in investment that it has already committed – to protect and grow U. S. Steel as an iconic American company for the benefit of the communities in which it operates and the entire American steel industry.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




White House Makes Glaring Error in Controversial US Steel Order
FBI Finally Releases Info on Jan. 6 Pipe Bombing Suspect - Four Years Later
Another Win for Trump: Jack Smith Withdraws from Mar-a-Lago Documents Case
New Orleans Attacker's Home Found Just Blocks Way from Mosque: Report
Awesome Video: Despite Humbling Playoff Loss, Boise State Gives All the Glory to God
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation