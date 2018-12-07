Ex-EPA head reports single, $50,000 gift to defense fund

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says a Republican donor gave $50,000 for Scott Pruitt’s defense fund before he left the agency.

The former EPA chief reported the gift in a legally required financial disclosure released Thursday. The report lists the $50,000 contribution to Pruitt from Wisconsin businesswoman Diane Hendricks.

Pruitt left the agency in July amid increasing investigations into his spending and other conduct. He earlier acknowledged creating a fund to help him with his growing legal bills.

EPA ethics officials note in the report that they believe the $50,000 contribution was in cash. They added they had not been told of the gift previously.

A call to the Wisconsin headquarters of Hendricks’ building-supply business after-hours Thursday was not immediately returned. EPA spokespeople did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.