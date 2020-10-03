Login
SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

Ex-Major League Baseball Player At Large After Alleged Murder

Charlie Haeger of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Los Angeles Angels on May 10, 2006, at US Cellular Field in Chicago.Chuck Rydlewski / Getty ImagesCharlie Haeger of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Los Angeles Angels on May 10, 2006, at US Cellular Field in Chicago. (Chuck Rydlewski / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 3, 2020 at 3:03pm
P Share Print

The unoccupied vehicle of a former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found Saturday in northern Arizona, police said.

Police have probable cause to arrest 37-year-old Charles Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal Friday shooting, according to Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Though the vehicle was discovered near Flagstaff, “Haeger is still outstanding,” Hoster said. “We are coordinating with law enforcement in northern Arizona as we continue to search for the suspect.”

Flagstaff is 118 miles north of Scottsdale.

TRENDING: Biden Says Arabic Word Frequently Used by Muslims During Debate

According to mlb.com, Haeger was a pitcher drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001, and he played 83 innings in the the major leagues. His career included stints with the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hoster said investigators determined that a male roommate of the victim heard gunshots when he returned to the residence on Friday and that moments later Haeger emerged from the victim’s bedroom with a handgun.

“Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate. The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911,” Hoster said in a statement.

Responding police found the victim dead in her bedroom, Hoster said.

Haeger “should be considered armed and dangerous,” and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately, the statement said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Chris Christie Hospitalized with 'Mild' COVID Symptoms
Ex-Major League Baseball Player At Large After Alleged Murder
Former Leader of Black Muslim Temple Charged in $22 Million PPP Fraud Scheme
Florida Democrats Up Against the Wall Amid Surge in New GOP Voters
Dem Senate Challenger Admits to Illicit Texts with Campaign Strategist
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×