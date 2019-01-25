Ex-teacher charged with trying to support Islamic State

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a former substitute teacher from Texas who was captured in Syria has been charged with trying to support the Islamic State.

Warren Christopher Clark appeared in federal court in Houston on Friday.

The 34-year-old was recently captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces and was turned over to U.S. officials this week.

Clark was first identified by researchers from George Washington University’s Program on Extremism. The researchers obtained a resume and cover letter he allegedly sent to the Islamic State. In the documents, Clark said he was looking for a job teaching English to “students in the Islamic State.”

An indictment unsealed Friday charges Clark with attempting to provide himself as material support to the Islamic State.

TRENDING: Teacher Suspended After Calling Out Wrong Covington Catholic Student

His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.