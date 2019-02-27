SECTIONS
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen tells Congress that he wouldn’t ask for or accept a pardon from President Donald Trump

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 8:56am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen tells Congress that he wouldn’t ask for or accept a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

