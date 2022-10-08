Parler Share
Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial in New York State Supreme Court on April 25, 2019, in New York City. Sorokin's exploits inspired a Netflix series.
Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial in New York State Supreme Court on April 25, 2019, in New York City. Sorokin's exploits inspired a Netflix series. (AP / Richard Drew)

Convicted Swindler Released with an Ankle Monitor as Deportation Fight Plays Out

 By The Associated Press  October 8, 2022 at 8:21am
Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said.

Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer.

“Anna now has her opportunity to demonstrate her commitment to growing and giving back and being a positive impact on those she meets,” Engelmayer said in a statement.

“She has hurdles before her, and she will navigate them with strength and determination, using her experiences and lessons learned.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed the release of Sorokin, 31, who is wearing an ankle monitor and is fighting deportation to Germany.

She was convicted in 2019 of conning $275,000 from banks, hotels and swank New Yorkers into financing her deluxe lifestyle.

Using the name Anna Delvey, she passed herself off as the daughter of a German diplomat, or an oil baron, and lied about having a $67 million bankroll overseas to create the impression that she could cover her debts, prosecutors said.

Her trial lawyer said she simply got in over her head as she tried to start a private arts club and had planned to pay up when she could.

The case became the basis for the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” released this year.

Will Sorokin be deported to Germany?

After serving three years behind bars, Sorokin was released last year and then detained by immigration authorities. They argue that she has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.

An immigration judge cleared the way Wednesday for Sorokin to be released to home confinement while the deportation fight plays out.

She had to post a $10,000 bond, provide an address where she’ll stay, and agree not to post on social media.

Her current attorney, Duncan Levin, said Wednesday that Sorokin wants to focus on appealing her conviction.

The Associated Press
