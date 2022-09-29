Netflix bowed to the woke mob when it removed its “LGBTQ” label from its series about gay serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer after gay viewers complained on social media about being associated with the notorious murderer.

The radical gay lobby is forever trying to force Hollywood to be “inclusive” of gay characters and topics, but Netflix’s series “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” suddenly sent gay advocates running away from their campaign.

Netflix had the limited series — created by Ryan Murphy and starring Evan Peters as Dahmer — listed in its LGBTQ category for at least two days after its Sept. 21 debut before activists began their critique of the labeling. By Friday, the listing for the series no longer carried the LGBTQ label, according to Variety.

Dahmer is the Milwaukee man who was convicted of murdering and dismembering 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

History.com described the “house of horrors” police found when they searched Dahmer’s apartment in 1991:

“In addition to photo albums full of pictures of body parts, the apartment was littered with human remains: Several heads were in the refrigerator and freezer; two skulls were on top of the computer; and a 57-gallon drum containing several bodies decomposing in chemicals was found in a corner of the bedroom.

“There was also evidence to suggest that Dahmer had been eating some of his victims.”

He was sentenced to 15 terms of life in prison on Feb. 17, 1992, and another term a few years later. But he was ultimately beaten to death by a fellow prisoner in 1994.

The fact is, Dahmer was gay. But LGBT activists want it both ways — more positive depictions in media with no negative depictions — and on social media insisted that Dahmer is “not the representation we’re looking for,” Variety reported.

“Netflix, I IMPLORE you to please reconsider having Dahmer with the LGBTQ tag, especially as one of its tags right when you open the app,” one Twitter user wrote.

Hey hi @netflix I IMPLORE you please reconsider having Dahmer with the LGBTQ tag, especially as one of its tags right when you open the app 😭 pic.twitter.com/sxVhVTlPwG — Pantastically (@Sinuzaki) September 22, 2022

“You guys did not think this through and it gave me an immediate recoil,” another said.

Like if anything use the Social Issues category as it’s branding, that gets the point across, but seeing LGBTQ with Dahmer right there with zero context on how the show even approaches any of the topics??? You guys did not think this through and it gave me an immediate recoil 🥲 pic.twitter.com/8WhKzx5pr5 — Pantastically (@Sinuzaki) September 22, 2022

The complaints moved the streamer to dump the tag.

Variety reported that Netflix did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the matter.

Dahmer publicly admitted to being gay during a trial in 1989 and told police he was gay in 1991, according to StyleCaster.

Apparently, those facts do not sit well with gay activists. The truth is, Dahmer was a monster whose mental problems and issues with his sexuality apparently sat at the center of his depredation of men and boys.

Indeed, one might think it would behoove gay people to see this series as a warning to prevent other such sickos from preying on their most vulnerable members.

The LGBTQ label issue is not the only absurdity with the Netflix series. It was sold as touching on Dahmer’s “white privilege” by focusing on the times he almost got caught but was let go because he was “a clean-cut, good-looking white guy” who “was repeatedly given a free pass by cops as well as by judges who were lenient when he had been charged with petty crimes,” Deadline reported in 2020 when the series was announced.

By shoehorning the woke “white privilege” angle into the series, the producers might have been looking for a way to soften Dahmer’s connection to the gay community.







The series also took heat from at least one family member of one of Dahmer’s victims. Rita Isbell, the sister of victim Errol Lindsey, accused Netflix of “making money off of this tragedy,” according to Insider.

“That’s just greed,” she said.

Netflix hasn’t been a total pushover for gay activists. The streamer made news in May when it told activist employees that it would not be forcing its series’ producers to cut content that they find “objectionable.”

The announcement came after employees staged protests over comedian Dave Chappelle’s comments about transgender people in his special “The Closer” on the streaming service.

Regardless, the fact that Netflix so quickly moved to whitewash Dahmer’s homosexuality by dumping its LGBTQ label almost as soon as activists on social media began complaining is telling.

The company, which has been suffering major layoffs after a financial downturn, had given signs with it might be turning away from the “woke” focus that was driving away subscribers.

For example, in May, it canceled the animated program “Antiracist Baby.”

In a win for babies everywhere, @netflix has canceled plans to make a movie of Ibram X. Kendi’s 𝘈𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘵 𝘉𝘢𝘣𝘺. Now your baby doesn’t have to “confess” her “racism.” Read about the decision here:https://t.co/mrNgKqz30k pic.twitter.com/UPilA7rveg — Free Black Thought (@FreeBlckThought) May 25, 2022

Netflix has alienated consumers with its woke content for years, including “Q-Force,” a cartoon about LGBT spies; “Dear White People,” a series accused of promoting anti-white racism; and “He’s Expecting,” the synopsis of which reads, “When a successful ad executive who’s got it all figured out becomes pregnant, he’s forced to confront social inequities he’d never considered before.”

The streamer also took criticism back in 2020 when it added the movie “Cuties,” which sexualized preteen girls. It was an action that spurred a large spike in cancellations from a backlash against the movie.

