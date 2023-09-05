Share
Sports
News

Fan Ejected from US Open for Allegedly Using 'The Most Famous Hitler Phrase There Is'

 By The Associated Press  September 4, 2023 at 11:40pm
Share

A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match early Tuesday morning in Flushing, New York, after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.

Zverev, the No. 12 seed, was serving at 2-2 in the fourth set of his match against No. 6 Jannik Sinner when he suddenly went to chair umpire James Keothavong and pointed toward the fan, who was sitting in a section behind the umpire.

“He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world,” Zverev told Keothavong. “It’s not acceptable.”

Trending:
Looters Pick the Wrong Disaster Area to Target, End Up with Million-Dollar Bails After Florida Sheriff's Office Gets Involved

Keothavong turned backward and asked the fan to identify himself, then asked fans to be respectful to both players.

Then, during the changeover shortly after Zverev held serve, the fan was identified by spectators seated near him, and he was removed by security.

“A disparaging remark was directed toward Alexander Zverev,” U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier said. “The fan was identified and escorted from the stadium.”

Did the fan deserve to be ejected?

Zverev said after the match that he’s had fans make derogatory comments before but not involving Hitler.

“He started singing the anthem of Hitler that was back in the day. It was ‘Deutschland über alles,’ and it was a bit too much,” the 26-year-old German tennis star said.

“I think he was getting involved in the match for a long time, though,” Zverev said. “I don’t mind it, I love when fans are loud, I love when fans are emotional.

“But I think me being German and not really proud of that history, it’s not really a great thing to do and I think him sitting in one of the front rows, I think a lot of people heard it. So if I just don’t react, I think it’s bad from my side.”

Related:
14.7 Million People Lose ESPN Hours Before Big College Football Kickoff Weekend

Zverev went on to drop that set when he began to struggle with the humid conditions after Sinner had been cramping badly in the third set.

However, he recovered to win the fifth set, wrapping up a match that lasted 4 hours, 41 minutes at about 1:40 a.m.

Zverev will play defending U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.



He said it wasn’t hard to move past the fan’s remark.

“It’s his loss, to be honest, to not witness the final two sets of that match,” Zverev said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Capitol Physician Releases Statement on McConnell's Health After Running Tests
'He's a Bad Guy': Hunt for Escaped Killer Expands as Schools Shut Down and Residents Are Told to Stay Home
Fan Ejected from US Open for Allegedly Using 'The Most Famous Hitler Phrase There Is'
Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID for a Second Time
Kamala Harris Faces Doubts on Trip That Biden Pawned Off on Her
See more...

Conversation