Michelle Obama Praises Tennis Star Coco Gauff for Berating US Open Umpire

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama appear to be fans of a tennis player who doesn’t pull punches with umpires.

The presidential couple were in attendance at Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open first-round victory over Laura Siegemund of Germany on Monday in Flushing, New York.

The Obamas went so far as to meet with Gauff after the match — in which she had berated the umpire, Marijana Veljovic of Serbia, according to The Associated Press.

The couple had cheered for the American tennis player during the match.

The Obamas cheering for Coco Gauff last night! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/AAQ9jR4Mbh — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) August 29, 2023

Gauff began arguing in the third set of the match, claiming that Siegemund was preparing for her serves too slowly.

“How is this fair?” the Florida resident shouted at the umpire.

“I’ve been quiet the whole match,” she said. “I didn’t even clap … for the time violation, but she’s been missing for like six points. That first set, every game. Second set, every game. I didn’t say nothing. But now it’s ridiculous.”







Siegemund, in turn, argued that Gauff was playing too fast.

Siegemund unhappy with umpire in Coco Gauff match: “Her last service game, I never went to the towel.. she’s playing almost unreasonably fast. I’m always there” Umpire disagrees “So I can’t go to the towel at all anymore?” The crowd boos. It’s chilly in New York tonight. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/99uQaBcJRs — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 29, 2023

After securing victory in the third set, Gauff described the match itself as “slow” in an on-court interview.

Coco Gauff after beating Siegemund at US Open: “Nothing easy about that match. Describe what it was like to play it..” Coco: “Slow…” 😂 The shade. pic.twitter.com/mbqXlnS5Fc — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 29, 2023

Shortly thereafter, she met the Obamas.

“Afterward, they told me they wanted to say hi,” she said during her news conference after the match.

Michelle Obama was a fan of Gauff’s interaction with the umpire, according to the victorious player.







She said the former first lady told her “it’s good to speak up for myself. I think she was happy that I spoke up for myself today.”

The 19-year-old is ranked sixth in the world.

