Fans Furious After LeBron James' 'Decision of All Decisions' Turns Out To Be an Ad

Los Angeles Lakers' Lebron James stands on the court before an NBA basketball preseason game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, California, on Sunday. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP)

 By The Associated Press  October 7, 2025 at 7:15am
LeBron James had another “decision” to announce. Turns out, it was an ad.

The Los Angeles Lakers star teased that he would have something to say Tuesday. The “decision” reference is a nod to how he announced in July 2010 that he was joining the Miami Heat.

It was supposed to come out at noon Eastern, but Hennessy — the cognac brand that James has been partners with for some time — made the announcement public about 90 minutes ahead of schedule. It was not immediately clear if James would have another announcement at noon, as first planned.

“This fall, I’m going to be taking my talents to Hennessy V.S.O.P.,” James said in the clip. Even the wording he used in that announcement mirrored how he announced that he was joining the Heat 15 years ago.

Hennessy announced that it would be releasing a limited edition orange bottle featuring James’ name on the label and his signature “crowning” gesture — a nod to his “King James” moniker. “Where the first moment marked a pivotal career move, this second decision celebrates a creative reunion and shared cultural legacy,” Hennessy said in the release announcing the move.

James teased the campaign by posting on X that he would be making “the decision of all decisions.” The short video shows him walking toward a chair, then taking a seat opposite another man seated a few feet away — mildly reminiscent of the setup for his first “decision” when he sat opposite broadcaster Jim Gray for a televised announcement of the news that he was joining the Heat.

Social media went wild with speculation after the Monday post, as would be expected. James — the NBA’s all-time leading scorer — turns 41 in December and is not only the NBA’s oldest current player but also is about to set a record by appearing in his 23rd season in the league. He is not under contract past this season, which prompted obvious wondering if this would be how he announces a retirement plan.

Was Michael Jordan better than LeBron James?

When it was revealed that the teased announcement was merely part of an advertising campaign, many fans were not pleased.

Ticket prices for the Lakers’ final regular season game in April soared on Monday on secondary markets, with fans willing to spend big money just in case James does decide that this season is his last.

There were also many guesses on social media — correct ones, it turned out — that the latest “decision” would be James participating in an ad campaign of some sort.

“I like my decision,” James says at the end of the ad.

