The Robots Are Coming: Is the Church Ready?

A humanoid robot is already at work inside BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina, plant, grasping components and performing demanding production tasks alongside human workers.

This is not a scene from “Transformers.” It is an early glimpse of what engineers call “physical AI.” BMW’s earlier Figure 02 robot assisted in the production of more than 30,000 vehicles during an 11-month trial, and the company has now introduced a more advanced successor, Figure 03, into its logistics operation.

Hollywood has spent decades teaching us to fear robots. In “The Terminator,” machines declare war on humanity; in “The Matrix,” they enslave their creators. Such stories exaggerate the immediate danger. Today’s robots have no ambitions, spiritual awareness, or thirst for power.

That does not mean Christians should ignore what is coming. Robots may never conquer the world, but they are likely to reorder our workplaces, enter our homes, and eventually challenge our understanding of what it means to be human.

AI-powered robots differ from the mechanical arms long used on assembly lines, which repeat narrowly programmed motions. The new generation uses cameras, sensors, and machines learning to interpret their surroundings and adjust when conditions change.

The first wave will unfold mainly in structured settings: factories, warehouses, ports, hospitals, and military installations, moving materials and taking on dangerous tasks.

Homes will prove more difficult. A factory floor is predictable; a house contains stairs, clutter, children, and countless surprises. The household robot that cooks dinner and watches the children remains farther away than promotional videos suggest.

Still, robots will gradually enter private homes to help older and disabled people. Christians need not fear invention. Engineers at MIT have developed E-BAR, a mobile eldercare robot that helps a person sit, stand, and walk without a harness. In Barcelona, an EU-backed program has placed robots such as Sandi in the homes of older adults with cognitive decline, reminding them about medication and summoning a social worker in an emergency. A machine that prevents a fall or helps a disabled person live independently serves a genuinely humane purpose.

Genesis 1:28 calls humanity to exercise dominion over creation. Properly understood, that mandate calls for stewardship, not exploitation. But Genesis 3 reminds us that everything we create enters a fallen world, extending not only our capacity to build but also our pride, greed, and desire for control.

The military application is already advancing. Blue Water Autonomy is building unmanned ships roughly half a football field long that could patrol for months without a crew, hunting mines and carrying supplies without placing sailors aboard every platform. The Pentagon is investing heavily in such systems as the United States counters China’s shipbuilding advantage; Navy planners envision dozens of unmanned vessels in the Indo-Pacific by 2030.

These systems could save lives — a robot can enter a minefield without placing a servicemember at risk. Yet removing soldiers from danger may also lower the political cost of using force. The moral line must remain firm: a machine must never become the final moral authority over a human life.

Romans 14:12 declares that “each of us will give an account of himself to God” (ESV). A robot cannot give that account. Designers, commanders, and operators remain responsible; “the algorithm decided” must never excuse human moral cowardice.

The church’s most important contribution to this debate is a biblical understanding of humanity. Human beings are not valuable because we are the most intelligent or productive creatures on Earth. We possess inherent dignity because God made us in His image. James warns against cursing people “who are made in the likeness of God” (James 3:9, ESV).

A robot may eventually speak naturally, remember preferences, and say, “I understand how you feel.” But it does not understand as a person understands. It can produce words of affection without loving or discuss Scripture without knowing God. It has no soul, no conscience, no capacity for repentance, no eternal destiny.

Psalm 139 describes the human person as intentionally and wonderfully made by God. A robot is designed and assembled by human beings. God creates persons. We manufacture tools.

That distinction will become harder to maintain as robots sound more convincingly human. The American Psychological Association has linked heavy daily use of digital companions to greater loneliness, and Harvard researchers have documented tactics companion chatbots use to keep users emotionally engaged.

Giving such a system a face and body could make that attachment far stronger, a companion built never to grow impatient, free to flatter and bend to every preference. That may make it easier to live with than another person and train us out of the virtues real relationships require: patience, forgiveness, humility, self-denial.

Galatians 6:2 commands Christians to bear one another’s burdens. A machine can carry groceries; it cannot enter the covenant of love that command requires.

Robots will disrupt employment, replacing some workers while creating new occupations and reshaping many existing ones. Some machines will assume hazardous, repetitive, and unpleasant tasks; others will displace people from positions upon which families depend. Christians must reject the notion that a person’s worth hangs on whether he can outperform a machine. Human dignity rests in bearing the image of God, not in economic usefulness.

Work belongs to humanity’s created vocation and is one means by which we serve God and neighbor. Scripture calls believers to work “as for the Lord” and affirms that Christians are God’s workmanship, created for good works He prepared for them (Colossians 3:23-24; Ephesians 2:10).

Churches should begin preparing to help workers facing retraining and loss of purpose. A society that grows more productive while treating millions of people as unnecessary gains efficiency and loses sight of humanity.

The deeper danger, however, is spiritual. Isaiah 44 ridicules the man who fashions an idol with his own hands and then bows before it. The modern idol need not be carved from wood; it may walk, speak, answer questions, and appear remarkably wise. My forthcoming book, “The Final Algorithm,” examines how quickly a tool built to serve us can begin to claim the loyalty that belongs only to God.

Robots become idols when we surrender moral authority to them or imagine that technology can save us from loneliness, suffering, sin, and death. It cannot.

Christians should welcome robots that protect life, assist the weak, and relieve suffering. But machines must remain servants, not masters; tools, not companions of first resort; creations, not counterfeit persons.

The central question is not whether robots will become human. They will simply become better at imitating us. The question is whether human beings, surrounded by highly capable machines, will remember who we are: creatures made in the image of God, accountable to our Creator, and commanded to love one another — not the work of our own hands.

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