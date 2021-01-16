Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a law enforcement official.

Gionet was arrested by federal agents in Houston on Saturday, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win. Five people died in the mayhem.

Law enforcement officials across the country have been working to locate and arrest suspects who committed federal crimes and so far have brought nearly 100 cases in federal court and the District of Columbia Superior Court.

Gionet posted video online showing Trump supporters milling around and taking selfies in the Capitol.

