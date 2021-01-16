Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Far-Right Media Personality Arrested for Involvement in Capitol Incursion

Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty ImagesPolice hold back a crowd of Trump supporters at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. (Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 16, 2021 at 9:52am
Mewe Share P Share

Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a law enforcement official.

Gionet was arrested by federal agents in Houston on Saturday, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win. Five people died in the mayhem.

Law enforcement officials across the country have been working to locate and arrest suspects who committed federal crimes and so far have brought nearly 100 cases in federal court and the District of Columbia Superior Court.

Gionet posted video online showing Trump supporters milling around and taking selfies in the Capitol.

TRENDING: After Failed Attempt to Oust Trump with 25th Amendment, Dem Senator Says He's Now Looking at 14th to Boot GOP Lawmakers

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Far-Right Media Personality Arrested for Involvement in Capitol Incursion
As His Term Comes to a Close, Sec. Pompeo Isn't Going Quietly
Mike Pence Reaches Out to Kamala Harris Ahead of Inauguration
Man Who Helped Kidnap, Kill 3 Women Last to Be Executed Under President Trump
Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion COVID Plan That Calls for Doubling the Federal Minimum Wage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×