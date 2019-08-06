SECTIONS
FDA says Novartis withheld data problem before drug approval

This photo provided by Novartis shows their gene therapy medicine Zolgensma. U.S. regulators want to know why Novartis didn't disclose a problem with testing data until after they approved the Swiss drugmaker’s $2.125 million gene therapy. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, the Food and Drug Administration said the questionable data involves testing of the therapy, Zologensma, on animals, not on patients.This photo provided by Novartis shows their gene therapy medicine Zolgensma. U.S. regulators want to know why Novartis didn't disclose a problem with testing data until after they approved the Swiss drugmaker’s $2.125 million gene therapy. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, the Food and Drug Administration said the questionable data involves testing of the therapy, Zologensma, on animals, not on patients. (Novartis via AP)

By AP Reports
Published August 6, 2019 at 1:52pm
U.S. regulators want to know why Novartis didn’t disclose a problem with testing data until after the Swiss drugmaker’s $2.1 million gene therapy was approved.

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday the manipulated data involved testing in animals, not patients, and it’s confident that the drug, called Zolgensma, should remain on the market.

The agency said it’s investigating and will consider criminal or civil penalties if appropriate.

Zolgensma was approved in May for children under 2, becoming the most expensive treatment ever.

It’s a one-time treatment for a rare inherited condition, spinal muscular atrophy, which destroys a baby’s muscle control.

The FDA said in a statement that AveXis Inc., the Novartis AG subsidiary that manufactures Zolgensma, told the agency five weeks after the approval about a “data manipulation issue” that resulted in inaccurate information about testing in animals. The agency said the company knew about the problem before the FDA approved Zolgensma.

The inaccurate data is a small subset of the testing information that the FDA evaluated.

Do you think Novartis should be punished for this?

Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless tweeted that “the agency will use its full authorities to take action.”

In a statement Tuesday evening, Novartis said that after AveXis learned of alleged data manipulation in one animal testing procedure, the company immediately began investigating.

Once it had “interim conclusions,” it shared them with the FDA.

Novartis didn’t say why it didn’t notify the FDA before it approved Zolgensma.

It also stated that the animal test in question isn’t used in making the therapy for patients and that Zolgensma is safe and effective.

FDA staff inspected the company’s Irvine, California, manufacturing plant in recent weeks, then issued a report finding several deficiencies, including not fully following quality control procedures.

Spinal muscular atrophy strikes about 400 babies born in the U.S. each year and is a top genetic cause of infant death.

Zolgensma works by supplying a healthy copy of the faulty gene that causes the condition.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education.

The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







