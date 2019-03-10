SECTIONS
Federer, Halep earn straight-set wins at Indian Wells

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns a shot to Peter Gojowczyk, of Germany, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 2:59pm
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Roger Federer beat Peter Gojowczyk 6-1, 7-5 on Sunday in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Federer saved six of seven break chances against the German after losing just two points on his serve in the first set.

Federer has reached the final of the desert tournament in his last four appearances, winning two years ago. In all, he owns five titles at Indian Wells. He won his 100th career title in Dubai last week.

No. 2 seed Simona Halep needed nearly two hours to beat qualifier Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the third round.

Kozlova led 6-5 and was within two points of winning the first set before Halep forced a tiebreaker in their first meeting. Halep dominated the tiebreaker, urged on by a large contingent of Romanian fans at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

