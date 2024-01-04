Share
Fire at Home of NFL Star Tyreek Hill Started by Child, Investigators Say

 By The Associated Press  January 4, 2024 at 10:18am
A fire at the $6.9 million home owned by Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom, a fire official said Thursday.

“It was an accidental fire,” Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told The Associated Press.

Taylor did not provide the age of the child or the amount of damage caused by the Wednesday fire. He said the investigation is now closed.

Hill was at Dolphins practice for the upcoming regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills when the fire broke out. He left practice when he got word about the blaze.

The house is located in Southwest Ranches, about 30 miles northwest of Miami, and was purchased by Hill in May 2022 shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs traded him to the Dolphins.

KJP Kicks Off 2024 with a Bang: 'Shameful' to Send Migrants to Sanctuary Cities

Miami television station WSVN-TV showed a large amount of black smoke coming from the roof as firefighters doused the house with water.

Firefighters appeared to be working on the highest parts of the structure. Many of the bedrooms, a home theatre and a den are among the rooms upstairs, according to the property listing.


Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told reporters gathered outside the house on Wednesday that some family members were home at the time of the fire.

“He and his family are safe,” Rosenhaus said. “No one was injured … so for that, we’re very grateful. We’re very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home.”

Hill has not yet commented on the matter.

Hill is currently the NFL’s leader in receiving yards with 1,717. He is hoping to help lead the Dolphins to a win over the Bills on Sunday night. A victory would clinch the AFC East for Miami for the first time since 2008.

