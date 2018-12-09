Former Ag Secretary Bob Bergland dies at 90

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ROSEAU, Minn. (AP) — Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland has died in Minnesota. He was 90.

Bergland’s daughter, Linda Vatnsdal (VAHT’-ens-dahl), says he died Sunday at a nursing home in Roseau (ROH’-zoh) in northern Minnesota

As Agriculture Secretary for President Jimmy Carter, Bergland had the difficult job of defending to Midwest farmers Carter’s unpopular decision to embargo grain sales to the Soviet Union after the invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

Bergland, a Minnesota Democrat, was a U.S. House member from 1971 to 1977 before becoming Agriculture Secretary.

His funeral is planned for Saturday in Roseau.

