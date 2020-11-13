Login
French Forces Take Out Islamist Commander Responsible for Training Jihadist Recruits

In this May 19, 2017, file photo, a French soldier stands inside a military helicopter during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to troops in Mali.Christophe Petit Tesson / Pool via AP, FileIn this May 19, 2017, file photo, a French soldier stands inside a military helicopter during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to troops in Mali. (Christophe Petit Tesson / Pool via AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published November 13, 2020 at 2:00am
French ground forces and military helicopters killed a jihadist commander linked with al-Qaida in Mali along with four others, the French military said Friday.

The operation on Tuesday targeted Bah ag Moussa, military chief for the RVIM Islamic extremist group, who had been on a U.N. sanctions list and was believed responsible for multiple attacks on Malian and international forces in the country, French military spokesman Col. Frederic Barbry said.

Surveillance drones helped French forces in Mali identify Moussa’s truck in the Menaka region of eastern Mali, which was then targeted by the helicopters and 15 French commandos sent to the scene.

All five people in the truck were killed after they ignored warning shots and fired on the French forces, Barbry told reporters.

He wouldn’t comment on whether allied forces including the U.S. contributed intelligence to the operation.

It was the latest of multiple French actions in Mali in recent weeks that killed suspected Islamic extremists.

A statement from the French defense minister said Moussa was in charge of training new jihadist recruits.

Moussa was a rebel fighter close to jihadist commander Iyad Ag Ghaly when extremists and rebel forces took control of northern Mali 2012.

That prompted a French-led military operation in 2013 to keep Mali from falling apart.

Moussa became a prominent jihadist leader in central Mali in recent years, and a liaison with extremist groups in northern Mali, according to Malian military officials.

The Malian army accused him of orchestrating attacks against Malian forces that killed dozens of troops.

France has thousands of troops in West Africa to help fight extremist groups.

After the Islamic extremist rebels were forced from power in northern Mali in 2013, they regrouped in the desert and now launch frequent attacks on the Malian army and its allies.

The French military announced its latest operation on the fifth anniversary of Islamic extremist attacks that killed 130 people in Paris, targeting the Bataclan concert hall, cafes and the national stadium.

