Share
News

French President Gets Ugly Surprise from Farmers at Opening of Agricultural Fair

 By The Associated Press  February 24, 2024 at 8:18am
Share

French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted with boos and whistles at the opening of the Paris Agricultural Fair on Saturday by angry farmers who blame him for not doing enough to support them.

Macron was scheduled to visit the event, which draws crowds of visitors every year. But before the official opening, several dozen protesters forced their way through security barriers and entered the site as the president was arriving.

Farmers have been protesting for months across France, including Paris, to demand better living conditions, simpler regulations and better protection against foreign competition they see as unfair.

Police in full riot gear were deployed at the Paris Agricultural Fair to prevent them from getting close to Macron, who had a planned meeting with the heads of France’s main farmers’ unions.

Meanwhile, protesters chanted slogans calling for Macron to “resign” and blew into whistles to show their anger.

Trending:
Was it Rigged? You'll Never Believe Who Beat Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise For 2023's 'Best Action Star'

“We won’t be able to respond to the farming crisis in a few hours,” Macron said. “It has taken months, years of work for those who came here to present their cattle, their work … This fair must go well and calmly.”

Three weeks ago, farmers lifted roadblocks around Paris and elsewhere around the country after the government offered more than $433 million in aid and tax breaks.

“Anger can be expressed,” Macron said, warning against any “violence.”

The French president decided to meet with groups of protesters in a separate room. He promised “floor prices” will be established for each product to “guarantee farmers’ income.” He also said an emergency plan to financially relieve the most struggling farms will start being implemented on Monday.

Should governments do more to support farmers?

Macron said a meeting will be held at the Elysee presidential palace in March to build “a plan for the future of farming” with farmers’ unions and other key players in the food industry.

One farmer asked the president to say “in front the cameras you are going to give oxygen to the farmers … Do that and I guarantee you will calm everyone down.”

Macron answered: “You have grievances. You do not have a government that’s completely deaf … It’s not true that nothing’s been done.”

He later officially inaugurated the fair, an opening delayed by several hours because of the protest.

Macron then mingled with farmers presenting their cattle and products, starting with Normandy cows and Camembert cheese — while protesters could still sporadically be heard loudly whistling.

Related:
Warren Buffett Warns Investors in New Letter: Ignore Wall Street Financial Advisors and Pay Attention to This Man

The move come as farmers across Europe are protesting against EU agriculture policies, bureaucracy and overall business conditions.

Farmers complain that the 27-nation bloc’s environmental policies, such as the Green Deal, which calls for limits on the use of chemicals and on greenhouse gas emissions, limit their business and make their products more expensive than non-European Union imports.

On Friday, farmers on their tractors staged a demonstration in the streets of Paris before the Agricultural Fair.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




French President Gets Ugly Surprise from Farmers at Opening of Agricultural Fair
Warren Buffett Warns Investors in New Letter: Ignore Wall Street Financial Advisors and Pay Attention to This Man
Celebrity Animal Dead - Officials Say Vandal 'Ultimately Responsible'
Four NBA Players Ejected After Scuffle Breaks Out on Court
Ship Damaged In Red Sea Attack, US Acknowledges Airstrike Against Underwater Asset
See more...

Conversation