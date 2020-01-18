SECTIONS
News
Print

'A Fresh Start': 11,108 Families To Receive Letter Wiping Away $13 Million in Medical Debt

past due medical billStephen VanHorn / ShutterstockFinal notice stamp on a past due medical bill (Stephen VanHorn / Shutterstock)

By AP Reports
Published January 18, 2020 at 9:32am
Print

Thousands of St. Louis-area families were freed from a major financial burden thanks to a charitable effort that is increasingly popular among churches and other organizations trying to help the needy — eliminating medical debt.

Money raised at more than a dozen United Church of Christ congregations and a donation from the St. Louis-based Deaconess Foundation wiped away nearly $13 million in medical debt for 11,108 families in St. Louis city and county.

United Church of Christ officials and civic leaders announced details Saturday.

The church was also sending letters this weekend to those whose debt was wiped out.

Rebecca Turner, a pastor in Maplewood, Missouri, said that for many families, medical debt is “often so enormous that there is no way to repay it. Very often they lose their homes, their vehicles, their wages are garnished, and once that happens, it’s nearly impossible to get out of poverty.

TRENDING: Suspected Neo-Nazi Arrested Before VA Gun Rally Is Actually an Illegal Immigrant

“It’s our prayer that for many of the families who receive this forgiveness of debt, it will be a fresh start,” Turner said. “We pray it gives them hope.”

It is believed that more than 43 million Americans owe $75 billion in past-due medical debt.

Hospitals and other health care organizations often write off bills deemed uncollectible, but they also sell the debt to collection agencies at a huge discount, often about 1 cent on the dollar. The collection agencies then make money by seeking payment from debtors who are often poor and lack adequate health insurance.

The St. Louis-area congregations worked with RIP Medical Debt, a New York state-based nonprofit that buys medical debt and works with churches and charitable groups to pay it off.

Would you support a church or other charity that did this?

Thirteen United Church of Christ congregations raised $65,000 and the Deaconess Foundation, a UCC ministry that seeks to improve the health of the St. Louis-area needy, contributed $40,000.

“We recognize access to health care is a persistent challenge for the 1 in 5 children living in poverty in the St. Louis region,” said the Rev. Starsky Wilson, CEO of the Deaconess Foundation. “Furthermore, medical debt is a drag on family stability and economic mobility for these families.”

United Church of Christ performed a similar service in October in Chicago, using donations to clear $5.3 million in medical debt for 5,888 South Side families with average medical debt of $907 each.

In December, a Los Angeles church, Christian Assembly, raised $53,000 to pay off $5.3 million in medical debt for nearly 6,000 households in Southern California.

The Christian television network TCT, based in Marion, Illinois, wiped out about $2.5 million in medical debt from hundreds of families in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

RELATED: Melania Trump Named 2020 Woman of Distinction

RIP Medical Debt spokesman Daniel Lempert said a $10 donation can buy and eliminate as much as $1,000 in delinquent debt. The organization has eliminated more than $1 billion in debt for more than 1 million beneficiaries, he said.

Individual family debt forgiveness has ranged from $100 to more than $250,000, Lempert said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Denver Officials Refuse To Give ICE Information on Immigrants Arrested for Sexual Assault, Child Abuse, Domestic Violence
Democrats' Convoluted New Rules Could Cause Caucus Night Confusion in Iowa
AT&T Under Pressure from US Government for Complying with Socialist Venezuela Censorship
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lose Titles, No Longer 'Working Members' of Royal Family
Fearing Senate Trial Schedule, Dem Senators Start Blitzing Early Voting States
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×