Generous Donor Gives Hospital $1,000,000 for Employee Bonuses

Hospital WorkersDominican Hospital / Facebook screen shot(Dominican Hospital / Facebook screen shot)

By AP Reports
Published May 4, 2020 at 12:06am
Around the country, there’s a lot of gratitude for medical providers these days, and in Santa Cruz, California, a recent anonymous note to the local hospital was no exception.

“Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community,” it said. “This humankindness is what makes you heroic.”

It was the donation that came with that note — $1 million — that had hospital employees cheering.

The gift was designated entirely for employees.

Nurses, cleaning staff, lab techs, medical records, even mailroom staff and security guards who have worked at Dominican Hospital for at least a year are getting a bonus check.

Full-time staff get $800, part-timers receive $600.

Hospital president Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz said the donation is a testament to their employee’s clinical excellence and their tireless dedication.

After weeks of hard work, nursing supervisor Amy Loudon said she was amazed at the generosity of a stranger, and especially appreciative it’s being shared with all employees this week.

“There are so many people who keep the hospital running. Nurses and doctors are getting the praise, but we couldn’t do it without the staff who clean the floors, deliver supplies, fix machines, everything.”

“It’s a team, and I’m glad the whole team is getting a thank you,” she said.

As for her own bonus?

“I’m definitely going to spoil myself a little bit,” she said.

Which is probably why the anonymous $1 million do-gooder made the donation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
