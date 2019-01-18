Gillibrand hustles to Iowa, where rivals already made a mark

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Unlike some potential rivals, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will be starting from scratch in early-voting Iowa when she makes her first visit as a 2020 Democratic presidential prospect.

Gillibrand plans a variety of appearances across the state this weekend, including coffee-shop talks in Sioux City and Ames and a brew pub meeting and speaking slot at the Women’s March in the capital, Des Moines.

But activists in the state who have already been lavished with attention from other potential candidates say they know very little about her, especially compared with some of her Senate colleagues.

Unlike many of the other Democrats who have signaled an interest in running, Gillibrand did not visit Iowa last year, allowing some Iowans to form early impressions of would-be rivals.

