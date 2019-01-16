Goldman 4Q profit, revenue top Wall Street expectations

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Investment bank Goldman Sachs swung to a fourth-quarter profit as its trading business did better than expected given the turbulent markets in late 2018.

The Wall Street firm said Wednesday that it earned a profit of $2.32 billion, or $6.04 a share, compared to a $2.14 billion loss in the same period a year ago. Like other banks, Goldman Sachs had to make an accounting adjustment to its books after the passage of the 2017 tax law, which required banks to write off billions of dollars in what are known as tax-deferred assets.

The loss that Goldman reported in the fourth quarter 2017 was at the time the first quarterly loss the bank reported in six years.

Goldman’s results beat analysts’ expectations for earnings of $4.30 a share, according to FactSet.

Expectations for Goldman’s results were low this quarter. Goldman has a large trading business, which specializes in trading currencies, commodities and bonds. All three of those assets were extremely volatile in the last months of 2018, and other banks had posted or warned to expect declines in their trading revenues.

Goldman’s fixed income, commodities and currencies division reported an 18 percent drop in revenues in the quarter to $822 million. Meanwhile the bank saw revenue growth in its stock trading, reporting equities revenue of $1.6 billion compared with $1.37 billion a year earlier.

The bank’s advisory business — where Goldman’s bankers help businesses go public, merge or sell assets — was relatively flat. Total investment banking revenues were $2.04 billion in the quarter, down from $2.14 billion a year earlier.

Goldman Sachs set aside $12.33 billion last year to pay its well-compensated employees, coming to a median pay of $336,885 for each of its 36,600 employees.

Goldman Sachs shares were up 3 percent in premarket trading to $179.91.

