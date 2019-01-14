Hall, Lewis, Layne, Stenberg are named Essence honorees

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — ESSENCE has named four actresses as its annual “Black Women in Hollywood” honorees. They are Regina Hall of “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “The Hate U Give,” Amandla Stenberg of “The Hate U Give,” Kiki Layne of “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Jenifer Lewis of “Black-ish.”

The awards luncheon will be held Feb. 21 in Beverly Hills, California.

In a statement, ESSENCE salutes “the marvelous work and stunning achievements” of the four. Chief creative and content officer MoAna Luu also notes that they represent “the dynamic intersection of art and activism that is influencing how we shape our own destiny.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

