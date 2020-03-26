Harlem Globetrotters Legend Curly Neal Dies at 77

Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77.

The Globetrotters said Neal died in his home outside of Houston on Thursday morning.

“We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known,” Globetrotters general manager Jeff Munn said in a statement on Twitter.

“Curly’s basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide,” he said.

Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963 to 1985, appearing in more than 6,000 games around the world for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism.

TRENDING: Alleged Chinese Spy Arrested with Vials of Biological Material at Boston Airport in December

The Globetrotters said on Twitter that “it was Curly Neal and the Harlem Globetrotters who first introduced the sport of basketball to millions of people around the world for the first time.

“It was Curly’s magical ball-handling, shooting, charismatic smile and iconic bald head, in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries, that made them start to play and fall in love with the game.”

It was Curly’s magical ball-handling, shooting, charismatic smile and iconic bald head, in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries, that made them start to play and fall in love with the game. — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) March 26, 2020

Neal became one of five Globetrotters to have his jersey retired when his No. 22 was lifted to the rafters during a special ceremony at Madison Square Garden in 2008.

He was a crowd favorite with his trademark shaved head, infectious smile and ability to dribble circles around would-be defenders.

Neal was a key player during the Globetrotters’ most popular era in the 1970s and ’80s, appearing on TV shows and specials such as “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “Love Boat” and “Gilligan’s Island.”

He and the Globetrotters also appeared in numerous TV commercials, episodes of “Scooby-Doo” and had their own cartoon series.

RELATED: NCAA Cancels Basketball Tournament, All Other Sports Championships

“Hard to express how much joy Curly Neal brought to my life growing up. RIP to a legend,” Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr tweeted.

Neal was a star high school player in Greensboro, North Carolina, and led Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association title after averaging 23 points per game as a senior.

He was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in a 2008 class that included North Carolina coach Roy Williams.

Neal also was inducted into the Globetrotters’ Legends ring in 1993 and continued to make appearances for them as an “Ambassador of Goodwill.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.