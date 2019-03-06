Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser reunite for ‘Mad About You’ sequel

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul and Jamie Buchman are picking up where they left off 20 years ago on “Mad About You.”

On-demand service Spectrum Originals said Wednesday a limited series will bring Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser back as the New York City couple.

The original series, which aired from 1992 to 1999, followed the Buchmans as newlyweds through early parenthood.

The sequel will explore modern marriage from the perspective of empty nesters, Spectrum said. It’s set to debut in late 2019.

In a statement, Hunt and Reiser promised the same funny, heartwarming show, adding, “as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older.”

Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser, is a consultant.

Spectrum Originals is launching this spring with the Gabrielle Union-Jessica Alba drama series “L.A.’s Finest.”

