Hickenlooper kicks off campaign with fiery ode to pragmatism

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper responds to questions during a news conference in the brewpub that he established before his foray into politics Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in lower downtown Denver. Hickenlooper will appear at a sendoff event Thursday in Denver's Civic Center Park to launch his campaign for the Democratic nomination for the presidency in 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 8:22pm
DENVER (AP) — John Hickenlooper is preaching the virtues of pragmatism, saying it “doesn’t mean saying no to bold ideas.”

The former Colorado governor is a moderate in a Democratic presidential field dominated by liberals. He says his collaborative approach is compatible with big liberal dreams like widespread clean energy and universal health care.

Hickenlooper launched his campaign Monday with a video. Thursday night’s rally in a Denver park was his first as a presidential candidate.

