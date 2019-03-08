Hickenlooper kicks off campaign with fiery ode to pragmatism

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DENVER (AP) — John Hickenlooper is preaching the virtues of pragmatism, saying it “doesn’t mean saying no to bold ideas.”

The former Colorado governor is a moderate in a Democratic presidential field dominated by liberals. He says his collaborative approach is compatible with big liberal dreams like widespread clean energy and universal health care.

Hickenlooper launched his campaign Monday with a video. Thursday night’s rally in a Denver park was his first as a presidential candidate.

