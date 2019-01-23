SECTIONS
Hospital: ‘Poor decisions’ by staff giving outsize pain meds

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2019 file photo, the main entrance to Mount Carmel West Hospital is shown in Columbus, Ohio. The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System said a doctor's orders for potentially fatal doses of pain medicine given to over two dozen patients were carried out by what he calls "a small number of good people who made poor decisions." Mount Carmel Health System said it fired the intensive care doctor, put six pharmacists and 14 nurses on paid leave pending further review and reported its findings to authorities. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh Huggins, File)

By AP Reports
at 11:00am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital system leader says a doctor’s orders for potentially fatal doses of pain medicine given to at least 27 patients were carried out by what he calls “a small number of good people who made poor decisions.”

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System says it fired the intensive care doctor, put six pharmacists and 14 nurses on paid leave pending further review and reported its findings to authorities.

In an internal video message obtained by WBNS-TV , President and CEO Ed Lamb says employees ignored existing safeguards.

Mount Carmel has notified affected families of the deceased patients .

It says patients were near death when they received outsize drug dosages. But some families suing the hospital and Dr. William Husel (HYOO’-suhl) are questioning whether that’s true.

Husel’s lawyers aren’t commenting.

___

Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

