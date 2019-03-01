SECTIONS
House Democrats to maintain GOP ban on 'earmarks'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats controlling the House are keeping in place a ban on the much-criticized practice of “earmarking” federal funds for back-home projects. Republicans banned earmarks eight years ago.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey announced the continued ban in a letter to her colleagues, saying there isn’t a “bipartisan, bicameral agreement” to restore the practice.

Earmarks used to include grants for community development projects, roads, university grants, and help for home-district military contractors, among others. But critics thought too many earmarks went to a handful of powerful lawmakers.

Lowey, a New York Democrat, said she is “a strong proponent of congressionally-directed spending” and hopes to start a bipartisan dialogue on restoring the practice, which was banned after Republicans took the House in 2011.

