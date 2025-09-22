MLB Player Skips Game to Attend Charlie Kirk's Memorial

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw missed Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds to attend the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, according to multiple reports.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Shaw was away from the team for the event, which was addressed by President Donald Trump and numerous other influential conservatives.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell confirmed only that Shaw had attended the funeral of a friend and that he was expected to return to the team by Tuesday.

The Chicago Cubs excused 3B Matt Shaw today in order to attend his friend Charlie Kirk’s funeral. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) September 21, 2025

The Sun-Times noted Shaw was also absent from the lineup on Sept. 10, the day Kirk was murdered in Utah.

USA Today later confirmed that Shaw’s absence was tied to Kirk’s memorial, which Shaw did attend.

Kirk, 31, was assassinated while speaking to students and others at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Born in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, Kirk was a lifelong Cubs fan.

Cubs super fan Billy Krumb posted a photo of Kirk with Shaw on X Sunday to remind his followers of Kirk’s fandom for the team.

Matt Shaw was not with the @Cubs today because he was attending the funeral of a friend, CC said postgame. pic.twitter.com/s6X57KS54N — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) September 21, 2025

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said the reach of the service was beyond comprehension.

Kolvet wrote on X: “Our production and streaming partners tracked over 100 million overall streams for today’s tribute to Charlie. This is JUST what they know about. It’s likely much larger. Over 100 million people just heard the Gospel proclaimed again and again by speaker after speaker. Truly remarkable. For Charlie.”

Our production and streaming partners tracked over 100 million overall streams for today’s tribute to Charlie. This is JUST what they know about. It’s likely much larger. Over 100 million people just heard the Gospel proclaimed again and again by speaker after speaker. Truly… — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 22, 2025

The memorial was as much of a revival as it was a funeral and saw Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, forgive her husband’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson.

ERIKA KIRK: "I forgive him." pic.twitter.com/zTqGsZXWdW — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 22, 2025

Kirk’s life and legacy were honored Sunday by friends, family, countless followers, and a Chicago Cubs player who called him a friend.

Trump, members of his cabinet, Kirk’s friends and mentors, and conservative colleagues spoke at the memorial for the Turning Point USA founder at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Counsell told USA Today that Shaw would be back in the lineup this week for Chicago’s games against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

