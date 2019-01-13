How long can O’Rourke wait as 2020 pace picks up around him?

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke barged into last year’s Texas Senate race very early, in March 2017.

A Democratic congressman at the time, O’Rourke insisted he could beat the incumbent, Republican Ted Cruz, even though almost no one nationally knew of him.

Now, as the onetime punk rocker mulls a much-hyped White House bid for 2020, he’s doing anything he can to keep attention on himself without actually getting in the race quite yet. O’Rourke isn’t expected to decide until at least next month whether he’ll run.

Some activists in Iowa and elsewhere are clamoring for him to get in. And some of his potential rivals are moving their timelines earlier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.