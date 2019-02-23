SECTIONS
Iceland to keep hunting up to 2,130 whales over 5 years

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 10:28am
Modified February 23, 2019 at 10:47am
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s whaling industry will be allowed to keep hunting whales for at least another five years, killing up to 2,130 baleen whales under a new regulation issued by the Nordic nation’s government.

The five-year whaling policy was up for renewal when Fisheries Minister Kristjan Juliusson announced this week an annual quota of 209 fin whales and 217 minke whales for the next five years.

While many Icelanders support whale hunting, a growing number of businessmen and politicians are against it based on the island’s dependence on tourism.

The Icelandic Travel Industry Association on Friday criticized the move, saying the government was damaging the country’s economic interests as well as its international reputation to benefit a small whaling sector that is struggling to sell its products.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

